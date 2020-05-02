Kate Middleton Congratulates Parents On Their Newborn In Surprise Phone Call

The new mother was operating on two hours of sleep when she spoke with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Even as she’s quarantined with her family, Kate Middleton is still finding ways to bring some love to families across the United Kingdom. The Duchess of Cambridge recently surprised a pair of new parents with a video chat in which she congratulated them on their new child, People reports. Middleton was introduced to the couple, Rebecca and John, at Kingston Hospital, where Middleton did some work shadowing last November.

“Very nice to meet you. This is definitely a first. Well, firstly, huge congratulations. Is it a little boy or a little girl?” Middleton said on the call.

After the couple told the duchess that it was a boy, Middleton offered even more congratulations.

“He’s so sweet. Congratulations!,” the royal mother said.

In speaking with People, Rebecca said that her conversation with a member of the royal family had come as a shock to her.

“Having a baby is an extraordinary experience at any time, but having one during lockdown and then having a surprise conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge after two hours sleep was particularly surreal!,” she said.

Rebecca continued by saying that Middleton had asked what it was like to give birth during the coronavirus pandemic. She said that the midwives in the maternity ward had tried to make the process as normal as possible. The new mother said that apart from the masks, this birth was almost identical to when she had her first son in 2015.

On her call, Middleton also checked in with the hospital’s staff to see how they’d been coping in light of the virus.

“Are you very aware of a difference, or a shift in a mother’s emotional and mental wellbeing in comparison to before the pandemic?” Middleton asked.

The staff told the duchess that the situation had led to an increase in anxiety, and then praised the staff for their ability to work through the challenge. The midwives on the call discussed the impact the coronavirus had had on them, and the importance of continued support for frontline workers.

Last week, Middleton and Prince William launched Our Frontline, an initiative designed to provide 24-hour mental health support for frontline staff and key workers dealing with the virus.

Throughout her time as a royal, Middleton has prioritized childhood development and the mental health of parents as two of her key issues. On the call, she told the staff that babies come regardless of the circumstances in the world, and said she was grateful to them for continuing to do the work they do in these new circumstances.