Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Video Of His Baby Daughter Laughing

Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe is melting hearts with an adorable Instagram video of his baby girl.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is melting hearts with his recent Instagram video featuring his baby daughter Mia. In the photo, he holds the baby up to a mirror in the bathroom as she smiles and laughs while looking at her reflection. His followers could not get enough of the sweet video.

Lowe, who has joked several times that Mia is his favorite child, appears smitten with the 4-month-old, whom he and his wife Catherine Giudici welcomed into their family in December of 2019. A broad smile is evident on his face as he coos at the baby in a high pitched voice, gushing over how pretty she is. Mia smiles and giggles as her father kisses the top of her head.

The baby is dressed in an all white onesie with a pink pacifier clipped on. Lowe matches his daughter with a white-shirt. The baby is already growing rapidly and looking more and more like her father with a pale complexion, blue eyes and blonde hair.

Lowe’s followers loved the video and it earned over 600,000 likes in no time. The former reality television star boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers, often posting sweet and comical photos of his three children. Every post almost always comes with a joke in the caption.

Lowe’s followers flocked to the comment section to compliment him on the sweet photo. Many people lightheartedly called out Lowe for breaking the unspoken rule of not having a favorite child. In addition to Mia, he and Giudici also have a 3-year-old named Samuel Thomas Lowe and 1-year-old named Isaiah Hendrix Lowe. While Lowe clearly loves all his children, it is evident that his daughter has a special place in his heart.

“Wait til the boys are older and somehow find these Instagram posts with captions about Mia being the favorite child,” one person joked.

“Oh my goodness what a happy way to start my day she’s just stinking adorable and that smile is so infectious thank you for sharing this all three of your children are absolutely adorable but this one just is infectious with her smile,” another person gushed.

“You trolling your sons brightens my day, every single time,” another person said, getting a kick out of Lowe’s sense of humor.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family remain in quarantine in their home in Dallas, Texas as they ride out the coronavirus pandemic. Even though it is a difficult time for many, both parents have remained active on social media with uplifting posts and plenty of comedy.