WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Injured For Several Months

On last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that New Day will defend their Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party, The Miz and John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons at next weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. However, The Usos were notably absent from the announcement, and that’s because Jimmy Uso is reportedly injured.

As documented by Ringside News, the superstar is expected to be out of action for six to nine months due to a knee injury, which he picked up when he last wrestled on the blue brand’s weekly show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer has since corroborated the report, revealing that the superstar will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

This will be a major blow to the tag team, however, as they only returned to television a few months ago. The team spent the majority of 2019 on the sidelines after Jimmy became embroiled in some legal drama after being arrested for driving under the influence. They eventually returned to television earlier to assist Roman Reigns in a storyline involving King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

After that, the team was involved in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture, and all seemed to be going well for the twin brothers following last year’s lengthy absence. It remains to be seen if WWE will use Jey as a singles star while Jimmy is injured, but it’s unlikely as both brothers have been taken off of television in the past when one of them can’t compete for whatever reason.

In the past, Jimmy has been used as a commentator. When Jey was injured back in 2015, his brother impressed as a colorful on-air personality. Perhaps WWE will consider using his brother in a similar capacity, or even allow Jimmy to pick up the headset again while he recovers from this unfortunate setback.

The team’s absence is also a major blow to the blue brand’s tag team division. While it leaves room for another team to cement themselves as top stars, the Usos are one of the most decorated duos in WWE history. The company undoubtedly had major plans for them, and this news will have dealt a blow to some storyline plans.

However, injuries are a major part of pro wrestling and they’re always unwelcome. The Usos should return to action before the end of the year assuming all goes according to plan. When they do, they’ll feel refreshed and ready for action.