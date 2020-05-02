Natalie Roser Rocks Nude Lingerie For A Smoking Hot Instagram Video

Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video in which she celebrated the launch of her lingerie company, Rose & Bare. The company specializes in undergarments crafted in different shades of nude to match various skin tones, and she celebrated by rocking a set as she strutted her stuff down a hallway.

The short video clip was filmed in Newcastle, New South Wales, according to the geotag of her post. It started off focused on a set of white double doors with multi-colored glass panels on the front. Natalie threw open the doors and strutted through, wearing nothing but a bra and underwear. A few seconds into the clip, the footage slowed down so that it appeared as if Natalie’s bombshell body was moving in slow motion.

She wore a simple nude bra that cupped her curves and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Two thin straps criss-crossed between the cups, and straps stretched over her shoulders. She paired the bra with barely-there nude bottoms that consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric and super thin straps that stretched over her hips.

The nude hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and she went barefoot in the video with no accessories beyond a delicate gold necklace and pair of earrings. Her blond locks hung down in tousled waves, and she tossed her hair as she placed both hands on the wall beside her before she stopped and allowed her followers to drink in her hourglass physique.

Natalie also mentioned in the caption of the post that the brand had recently obtained a major reseller. Her followers raced to the comments section to shower her with praise and congratulatory words, and the post received 160 comments within just 41 minutes. The video clip also racked up over 18,200 views within the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“This woman, this woman.. OMG!!!” one follower added, captivated by Natalie’s physique.

“Whoa!!!!!!! Look at those glorious legs!!!!!!!!!” another follower commented.

“I’d need a defib if that burst through my door,” one fan said cheekily.

Natalie frequently shows off her tantalizing physique in sexy swimwear as well as lingerie. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post celebrating the fact that she was able to return to work. To honor the occasion, she posted a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update in which she rocked a vibrant red monokini that revealed a serious amount of skin. The shots were taken on the beach in Sydney, Australia, and Natalie’s sun-kissed skin looked stunning.