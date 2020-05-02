Ashley Tisdale Sizzles In A Pink Bikini As She Creates A Mini Music Video For ‘I Want It All’

Sheila the llama made an appearance in Ashley's silly video.

Ashley Tisdale revisited her High School Musical days to create a funny video costarring her beloved pool float, Sheila.

Ashley was dressed to spend time in the water with her aquatic, air-filled llama. The 34-year-old actress was rocking a pretty pink bikini that featured a delicate rose print pattern. Her top was a bandeau design with a knotted detail in the middle of the bust. The garment also had long string ties on the shoulders. The knotted bows were hanging down the front of Ashley’s upper chest.

Ashley’s matching bottoms had a cheeky back, high waist, and high-cut leg openings. She accessorized her blush bathing suit with a pair of over-sized sunglasses with round lenses and wire frames. She was wearing her layered blond hair down.

At the beginning of her video, Ashley was shown lying on her stomach on a white lounger beside her pool. She was positioned so that her feet were facing the tilted back of the plastic pool furniture. The camera was in front of Ashley, providing a view of her perky cleavage.

The former Disney star kicked her legs back-and-forth behind her as she lip-synced along with her High School Musical 3: Senior Year song “I Want It All.” Ashley also got animated with her hands, moving them around as she mouthed the upbeat tune’s lyrics.

The camera soon cut to a shot of Ashley’s audience, Sheila the llama. The large ride-on pool float made an appearance in one of Ashley’s previous Instagram videos. The short film was was supposed to depict a love story. However, Ashley kept getting spurned by Sheila every time she tried to jump on the llama’s slippery, disc-shaped back.

When the camera cut back to Ashley, she was lying on her back with her head hanging off the end of the lounger. she playfully wiggled her sunglasses with her hands as she continued singing along with her younger self.

Ashley got even more enthusiastic as her poolside performance built up to its conclusion. She leapt up on all fours, laid on her back and rapidly kicked her feet up in the air, and shook Sheila by the neck. The video ended with a shot of a triumphant Ashley finally managing to ride the llama.

Over the span of an hour, Ashley’s mini music video earned the actress over 319,000 likes. It also received an avalanche of rave reviews in the comments section.

“This is everything,” read one response to Ashley’s video.

“I’m living for all these HSM videos,” another fan wrote.

“At first, Ryan didn’t get it either! Honestly, I have been singing this ever since I was about 9 and I feel bad for children growing up without these iconic movies and music,” another High School Musical fan remarked.

However, Ashley’s pal, actress Kimberley Daugherty, took issue with the video.

“I feel like I’ve been pushed out by SHEILA,” Kimberly quipped. “Give me my friend back bish. #jealousofyourfriendship.”