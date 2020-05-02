Olivia Jade Cuddles Her New Puppy In Instagram Photo

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade adopted a new puppy.

Lori Loughlin’s 20-year-old daughter Olivia Jade has adopted a new puppy. The YouTube star took to Instagram on Saturday, May 2 to share a photo of the little dog snuggled up to her chest while laying on a white couch surrounded by pillows.

The brown and black haired dog, whom Olivia named Milo, is stretched out on her stomach fast asleep. Olivia looked laid back and relaxed as she sprawled out on her back, raising her phone above her to snap a photo. While she is known for her love of makeup and has quite a few makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel, she’s been keeping a bare face while in quarantine. Without a trace of cosmetics visible on her face, a smattering of freckles were apparent across her nose and cheeks.

Olivia appeared fresh out of the shower, her brown hair still wet as it flowed naturally to her shoulders. She showed off her slim figure in a white crop top and kept her accessories minimal with just a couple of gold earrings.

The photo racked up over 67,000 likes in just an hour. Olivia boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram as well as 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube despite the fact that she has not posted a video since last year. In her caption, Olivia discussed how happy snuggling with her new puppy makes her.

Ever since the news broke regarding her parents involvement in the college admissions scandal, Olivia has been using an Instagram comment filtering feature in an effort to keep people from leaving hate comments on her posts. The only people that are able to comment on her photos are those who she already follows back on the platform. Thus, the comments on this particular photo are only positive, many people gushing over the sweet photo of the dog.

“Need to meet that dog,” one of her friends wrote.

“The cutest,” another person wrote of the photo.

While it is not clear what dog Milo is or where Olivia adopted him from, he’s only been in her life for less than a week. The puppy first made his debut on social media via one of Olivia’s Instagram stories on Monday, according to The Daily Mail.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia Jade and her 21-year-old sister Bella are not staying with their parents during quarantine. While Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli remain at their home in Bel Air, the girls are staying in a separate residence with Olivia’s boyfriend Jackson Guthy.