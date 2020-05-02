Olivia Culpo Rocks Daisy Dukes And A Cropped White Shirt In Throwback Snap

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo shared a gorgeous throwback snap with her 4.7 million Instagram followers earlier today. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be on a boat jetting over a breathtaking body of water. The sky glowed with shades of pale blue and yellow, and several rock formations were visible off in the distance towards the horizon.

Olivia’s ensemble was simple yet super sexy. On top, she wore a cropped white t-shirt that clung to her curves. The t-shirt had a crew neck that covered up her cleavage, but the cropped length meant that her chiselled stomach was on full display. The top ended just below her breasts, so plenty of her sun-kissed skin remained exposed.

She paired the simple white top with some high-waisted light-wash Daisy Dukes. The photo was cropped part of the way down her legs, so only an inch or so of her toned thighs was visible. The shorts had distressed detailing along one leg, and a frayed hem that gave them a casual vibe.

Olivia finished off the ensemble with a few bold accessories to take the simple look to the next level. Around her waist, she rocked a bold red fanny pack with quilted detailing and a golden logo on the front. The bag accentuated her slim waist, and also added a pop of color to her outfit. She added a pair of sunglasses as well, and some gold hoop earrings.

Olivia’s sunglasses obscured much of her face, so not many details of her eye makeup look were visible, but she framed her eyes with bold brows and had a vibrant red shade on her lips. She rested one hand on the railing beside her while the other was up in the air. The camera captured Olivia while she was in the middle of laughing. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a braid that kept all the focus on her gorgeous face.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, which racked up over 34,200 likes within just 36 minutes. It also received 121 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“So gorgeous!!” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You have my heart queen,” another follower added.

“Your smile is attractive,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“So Beautiful,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia tantalized her fans by sharing a smoking-hot throwback shot taken for a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated. In the picture, Olivia was sprawled out across a sandy beach wearing a one-piece mesh swimsuit with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on full display.