Joe Biden Accuser Disputes Report That Says Her Complaint Did Not Refer To Sexual Assault Or Harassment

An Associated Press report released on Saturday claims that Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault and harassment, said a report she filed in 1993 about the alleged misconduct did not contain references to either sexual assault or harassment. As reported by Business Insider, Reade disputed the piece not long after it was published and claimed on Twitter that it is “false.”

“She did not say what exactly was false about the story, and Reade did not immediately return a Business Insider request to clarify what about the report she believed to be untrue,” the publication wrote.

According to the Associated Press report, Reade claimed she was too fearful of speaking about the alleged assault in the complaint.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” the publication quoted Reade as saying. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Reade’s interview with the Associated Press was a follow up to a previous interview with the publication. During the initial talk, Reade told the outlet that she “chickened out” after she visited the Senate personnel office — comments that the outlet wanted to clarify in the new discussion.

The news comes after Reade canceled a Fox News interview with Chris Wallace that was set to air Sunday. According to CNN political analyst Lisa Lerer, Reade did so due to death threats that are being sent to her and her child.

Tara Reade tells me she canceled the interview with Fox News because death threats received by her and her child made her nervous about being in the public eye. https://t.co/HtuxI9dJXC — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) May 2, 2020

In April 2019, Reade first accused Biden of inappropriately touching her. In a podcast with Rolling Stone journalist Katie Halper in March 2020, Reade alleged that he also sexually assaulted her. After relative silence from many prominent Democrats and media outlets, Reade’s allegations began to receive coverage. On Friday, The New York Times called on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to investigate the allegations against Biden. The call comes after Biden’s campaign falsely claimed that a previous Times investigation found that Reade’s claim was not credible.

Biden’s campaign has also called on journalists to investigate Reade’s allegation, which it continues to claim is false. During an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, Biden denied Reade’s allegations. However, he appeared stunned when host Mika Brzezinski pressed him to search for Reade’s name in his Senate records to locate any possible complaint.

Biden left momentarily speechless over the thought of authorizing a search of Reade’s name in UDelaware Senate records. Then says there would be nothing there.pic.twitter.com/JBHiJXOrw7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 1, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, the Democratic Party has continued to support Biden, which has led to a backlash from many. As critics note, many of the top Democrats supporting Biden were not hesitant to believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault before his confirmation.

As of now, nine women have accused Biden of harassment.