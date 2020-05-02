‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava’s Ready To Reveal Her Portrait, But Elizabeth Is Feeling Unsettled

New General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Monday, May 4 are out and there are juicy developments on the way. Ava is ready to reveal the portrait she had Franco paint of her and it seems this will set the stage for some major drama.

ABC shared a sneak peek of what’s on the way with this. Ava will call Franco, anxious to ensure that he will have the portrait done as promised. She is planning a big event on Spoon Island to unveil the portrait, having sent out fancy invitations and everything.

Ava will be pleased to hear Franco reassure her that the portrait will be done, but then Nikolas will be hollering at her as he walks into the room. It appears that soon after this upcoming disagreement, he will realize he received a letter from his son Spencer. General Hospital spoilers indicate that this letter will be monumental in determining what comes next in Nikolas and Ava’s complicated marriage.

Elizabeth will chat with Franco after his call with Ava. They will talk about the bills that are piling up and she will notice something else in the mail. When she opens the envelope, she will see that it is Ava’s swanky invitation to the portrait unveiling.

Nikolas can't avoid Sonny any longer. Is there anything he can say to validate the hole he left in Spencer's life?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @marcuscoloma @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/r8dGdF0t1d — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 15, 2020

Elizabeth will crack some jokes about the invitation, but then she sees something that seems to stop her cold in her tracks. Something on the invitation catches Liz’s eye, but that’s right where the preview ends.

What is it that seemingly upsets Elizabeth? The sneak peek for Monday’s show might provide a bit of insight. While seemingly still during the same conversation as the ABC preview, Franco will tell Elizabeth that he will never be able to escape his past.

Given Franco’s comment, it sounds as if perhaps Ava includes something negative or dismissive about him on the invitation. She commissioned him to do this portrait for her, and she has been close to Franco for years. However, that doesn’t mean that she may not have made some sort of note on the invitation that rubbed Elizabeth the wrong way about Franco.

According to Soap Central, Elizabeth will be worried about her husband during the coming week. General Hospital spoilers also note that Franco will support Ava as a friend and Nikolas will take stock of things.

Eventually, Elizabeth and Franco will get wise to Ava and Nikolas’ scheming. General Hospital spoilers suggest that the battle between Ava and Nikolas to nudge one another to cheat may intensify in the days ahead, but Liz and Franco seemingly won’t let these plans derail their relationship. More will be revealed during Monday’s show with lots of good stuff on the horizon.