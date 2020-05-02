Democrats Slammed For Defending Joe Biden After Going Scorched Earth On Brett Kavanaugh

'There is a clear double standard between how the media and Democrats treated Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations versus Tara Reade’s allegations,' says Mike Davis.

According to a report from The Hill published on Saturday, Democratic Party politicians are being accused of hypocrisy in the wake of sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, has been accused of sexual harassment and unwanted touching by a number of women, but the most striking allegations have been made by Alexandra Tara Reade, who claims the Democrat sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by President Donald Trump, faced similar accusations from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Virtually all Democrats sided with Ford, arguing that all women should be believed when they make an accusation, and stood united in opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Now, Democrats are rushing to Biden’s defense. This is seen as hypocrisy by Republicans and even some Democratic operatives.

“There is a clear double standard between how the media and Democrats treated Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations versus Tara Reade’s allegations,” said Mike Davis, who lead the Republican effort to appoint Kavanaugh.

“And the media instantly and breathlessly reported on all of the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh, which resulted in three criminal referrals against accusers for conspiracy to lie to Congress.”

A Democratic strategist told the publication that that the allegations “look terrible” for Biden and the Democratic Party. “You can’t say you believe women and then take it all back because it doesn’t apply to you,” the individual said.

A Democratic fundraiser echoed this sentiment, arguing that the party put itself in an uncomfortable situation. “It’s a bit of a Pandora’s Box we opened on this one. A perfect trap and we stepped right into it,” they said.

Blasey Ford was not the only woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Julie Swetnick made the most explosive allegation, claiming that Kavanaugh participated in a gang rape. Swetnick was represented by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Some claim that the media has been slow to report on allegations against Biden. According to Tobe Berkovitz, a Boston University professor, there has been a “disparity” in how the press has covered the accusations against Kavanaugh and Biden. “The burden of proof has not been the same,” he said.

As The Hill notes, Biden has vehemently denies Reade’s allegations. In an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski broadcast on Friday, the former vice president said that it should be presumed women are telling the truth when they speak up about sexual assault, but insisted that he never assaulted Reade.

Eight other women have accused Biden of harassment. The most recent accusation comes from Eva Murry. Murry, now 26, claims Biden complimented her body when she was 14 years old.