Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Moment Between Husband Ben & Daughter Ivy Jane

Ivy Jane is seen helping her daddy brush his teeth.

Jessa Duggar took to her Instagram account recently to share a video of her husband, Ben Seewald, and their 11-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane. The Counting On star captured an adorable moment between the two that had her fans melting once again.

Ben is multitasking as he is seen holding the baby girl in his arms at the same time that he is busy brushing his teeth. Ivy is very interested in what her daddy is doing. She has her mouth open looking like she wants to do the same thing, She is attempting to put the other end of the toothbrush in her own mouth. The Duggar son-in-law finally gives in and lets her do it. They share the cutest father-daughter moment as they both grin at each other.

When Ben realizes that his daughter wasn’t about to let go, he guided his hand over hers and they both brushed his teeth together. Ivy thought that was pretty cool as she smiled big. It appears that they were either getting ready for the day or getting ready for bed. Ben is in a white t-shirt and sporting a bit of a beard once again. Ivy Jane is seen wearing pink pajamas with a rainbow and unicorn print.

Jessa Duggar was filming the whole thing and posted it on the social media platform. You could hear her talking softly in the background. She then walked into the bathroom, picked up Ivy’s little toothbrush, and began brushing her baby teeth. The little girl seemed to love it.

Duggar fans were so excited to see how big Ivy Jane is getting and watching her interact with Ben. The comments were all about how sweet she is.

“OMGGGGG Indeed the cutest‼️” one fan said.

“She’s so beautiful, she has the best eyes,” another follower mentioned.

“I cannot even wrap my head around how cute this is,” someone else said.

Jessa also loved seeing her two family members in such a sweet moment as she deemed it the “cutest” thing she has ever seen.

The 27-year-old reality star is no stranger to sharing her three kids with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. Just about a week ago, she posted a cute story of her eldest, Spurgeon, 4, wanting to add some salt to the eggs that she was making for breakfast. He assumed that the S on the salt shaker was meant for him. There certainly doesn’t seem to be any shortages of adorableness in the Seewald household.