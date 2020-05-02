Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Lace Bra

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showed off her curvaceous physique in a black lace bra that left little to the imagination. Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and the shots were taken in her home. The edge of a full-length gold-framed mirror was visible behind her, a home decor piece that has been spotted in the background of many of her snaps.

The bra Nicole wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture. She also tagged some of the individuals responsible for her beauty look, including David Dibley salon, where she presumably gets her hair done, and iBoutique, a cosmetic tattoo and injectables boutique in Australia.

The black lace bra Nicole rocked had demi cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and two thin black straps that stretched across the top portion of her breasts for a seductive peek-a-boo vibe. Black straps stretched over her shoulder to hold the look up, and a small bow was positioned right in the center of the bra. The look was crafted from opaque black panels, semi-sheer panels, and a black lace overlay for a sexy and feminine vibe.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and tumbled down her chest in an effortless style. Her bold brows perfectly framed her piercing eyes, and she also appeared to have added long lashes for her flirty look. A nude hue graced her plump pout, and she kept the accessories to a minimum, adding just a delicate gold necklace for a hint of sparkle.

In the second snap, Nicole posed with one hand propped underneath her chin, showing off the dark polish on her nails. In the third, she altered her pose just slightly, giving her followers a seductive look.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 20,600 likes within just 18 hours. The post also received 268 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“You are very gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Close up beauty,” another follower commented, loving that Nicole’s stunning face was visible as well as her curvaceous upper body.

“Stunning eyes! I would look into them as much as possible,” another fan added, captivated by her piercing gaze.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a snap in which she rocked another sexy black lace piece from Fashion Nova. Rather than going for a bra, she slipped into a semi-sheer lace bodysuit that showcased her curves to perfection.