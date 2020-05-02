Stassie Karanikolaou Poses In Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Stassie Karanikolaou sizzled on her Instagram story from Friday, May 1, sharing two videos of herself modeling Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty line of lingerie. Stassie posed in two different bra-and-panty sets: one powder blue, the other black.

The model wore the light blue ensemble in the first video clip. The hue stood out against Stassie’s sun-kissed skin. The spaghetti strap top featured a scoop neckline, showcasing a hint of cleavage. Two buttons were positioned in the middle of the garment, placed vertically. The bottom of the bra boasted tiny, scalloped edges.

The underwear rode up high on her hips, obscuring her belly button from view. They matched the bra in color. The waistband was emblazoned with the brand name in silver letting. Like the bottom of the bra, the waistband, too, featured scalloped edges.

Stassie filmed the selfie video standing in front of a mirror, one hip popped, flaunting her hourglass figure. She quickly zoomed in on the ensemble, her hand tousling her hair. She shook out her hair, smiling slightly at the camera.

The black bra-and-panty set was a similar fit, though the bra flaunted more of Stassie’s bust. She tugged on the waistband of the underwear, lifting up the sides even higher. She then pulled on the bottom of the bra, tugging it lower.

“The way these all fit, they make me feel so confident and sexy,” she shared.

Her hair was done in an updo. Her locks were parted in the middle, and a few stray pieces hung down in front of her ears. Her roots were a dark brown and transitioned into a platinum blond shade, giving her tresses an ombre look.

Stassie appeared fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. She wore some blush on her cheeks, and her eyebrows were filled in with pencil.

She wore a dainty gold cross necklace and a Cartier “Love” bracelet. She paired that jewelry with gold hoop earrings. Her long nails were done in a French manicure.

As Stassie Karanikolaou fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares photos of herself scantily clad in lingerie and skimpy swimsuits.

One of her latest Instagram posts featured Stassie showing off her curves in a sultry black bikini. She posed next to a pristine, white tub and looked directly at the camera with a come hither stare, her blue eyes sparkling. The seductive snap racked up more than 910,000 likes from her 7.8 million Instagram followers.