Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Mini Dress

Sofia Bevarly has not let COVID-19 stop her from giving her fans something to look at while they are quarantined. Her latest Instagram update featured her showing off her fabulous figure in a sexy white mini dress noting that she was all dressed up and nowhere to go.

Sofia’s dress fit her like a glove. It featured ruched seams along the sides and down the front, which accentuated her hourglass shape. The sexy number had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline with a “V”-shaped notch that flashed a bit of cleavage. The notch was loosely laced with a thin strap that was tied into a bow in center. The hemline came to the top of Sofia’s thighs, giving her fans a look at her toned legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

The model’s post consisted of two photos that featured her in the dress. Like most of Sofia’s updates, the snaps saw her in her home. One picture showed her striking an enticing pose while the other snapshot saw her having a little fun with her followers by showing them the “reality” of her not having anywhere to go during the lockdown.

Sofia stood in a doorway in the first image. She wore a serious expression on her face as she looked at something off to the side as she placed one hand in her hair. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curves.

In the second photo, Sofia took a mirror selfie that saw her posing in the dress wearing a pair of fluffy Eeyore house slippers. She flashed a big grin as she stood with one leg forward.

In the caption she wrote that she had nowhere to go in the flirty dress.

Dozens of her followers couldn’t help but comment on how pretty she looked.

“You look great in that dress Sofia. You’re a beautiful woman,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow one of the best things in quarantine… stunning,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Oh my God. You are spectacular. What a body drop dead gorgeous,” quipped a third fan.

“Wow you look great i find you very beautiful in this new dress you are sublime,” a fourth follower chimed in.

