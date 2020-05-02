Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Plaid Leggings And A Matching Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter gave her 12.8 million Instagram followers a dose of inspiration with her latest post, a video in which she shared a few exercises with her fans. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but followers will recognize her Manhattan apartment as the background of the clip. Three large floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames were visible behind her, giving her a breathtaking view of the city from high above. A vibrant red potted plant added a burst of color to the space, and Jen used nothing but a black yoga mat and her bodyweight as she went through the exercises.

For the short clip, Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted plaid leggings that clung to every inch of her sculpted physique. The bottoms were in a pale gray hue, so though the pattern itself was somewhat bold, the neutral color palette meant the look was still subtle.

Jen paired the leggings with a matching sports bra that had a scooped neckline revealing just a hint of cleavage. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and a black baseball cap. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail as she did the moves.

Jen worked her body with a variety of bodyweight exercises, including hip dips, burpees with toe taps, leg lifts and more. Several inches of her chiselled stomach were visible in the outfit, and her toned body looked incredible as she cycled through the moves.

She paired the video clip with a motivational and inspirational caption, looking to give her followers a dose of positivity. She shared a few of her own tips and tricks in the caption about keeping a positive attitude, and her followers loved the update. The post racked up over 52,300 views within just two hours. It also received 129 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“U look amazing keep up the good work,” one follower commented.

“Love that outfit!!” another fan said, admiring Jen’s workout gear.

“Perfect as always,” one fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Workout gear on point,” another follower said.

Jen has used her platform to share plenty of sexy and motivating fitness content with her 12.8 million followers. Over the past few weeks, she has posted several video clips showing different workout routines that her followers could do right at home. However, she has also shared a few posts highlighting the difficulty of the current situation in the world, and her thoughts about being stuck in quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she showed off her sculpted physique in gray underwear, while getting honest and vulnerable with her followers in the caption of the post.