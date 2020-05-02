Avital Cohen Rocks Wine-Red Sports Bra And Leggings For Latest Workout Video

Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen worked out in some eye-catching fitness attire in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette beauty rocked a wine-red sports bra and matching leggings. The top featured and alluring strap detail at the back that created a triangular cut out that showed off the muscles of her back. The leggings were just as flattering as they included ruching down the center that emphasized the roundness of her posterior. She wore her pin-straight brown hair loose in the photo and accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings.

Avital was filmed at a gym for the brief clip. The video opened with her seated with her back towards the camera as she worked out at an exercise machine. Avital swung both arms back to the side using the equipment and then reversed the motion. After that, she moved on to doing bicep curls with what appeared to be an EZ bar. She used the weight in the video’s next clip for a set of overhead presses.

The clip was a piece of promotional content for Red Line Energy, a line of fitness drinks. The footage of her exercising was spliced with shots of her drinking one of their products.

The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Avital’s fans seemed enamored with her physical appearance.

“Beautiful body and face! In love with you Avital,” one person wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

“Wow so beautiful! Beauty! Body and smile,” another Instagram user added.

And a third fan got very verbose with their praise.

“Ms. Cohen you are truly a gorgeous, heaven-sent angel, great physique, Israeli beauty queen,” they wrote. “Hope you’re having a good weekend love make the best of the hands dealt despite the circumstances @avital”

“You are an inspiration, so perfect and beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Avital received similar feedback on one of her previous workout videos in which she also exercised at a gym. In that clip, she rocked a lime-green sports bra and matching shorts for a circuit that included exercises that targetted her abs and lower body.

“If you are persistent, you will get it! If you are consistent, you will keep it,” she wrote in the caption.

This previous video has been viewed more than 335,000 times, and more than 320 Instagram users have commented on it.