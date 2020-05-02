‘The Bachelor’ Stars Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Make Their Romance Instagram Official

It seems that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are done playing coy about the status of their post-The Bachelor relationship. After weeks of coy denials and teasing of fans, Peter just went Instagram official in acknowledging his romance with Kelley.

Saturday afternoon, Peter posted a photo on his Instagram page showing him kissing Kelley in the cockpit of an airplane. It looks like this is from the first date they shared last fall while filming The Bachelor, which perhaps makes it the perfect snap to use in confirming this renewed romance.

Peter kept his caption pretty simple in this post, noting that she caught him and that the adventure was beginning. Shortly after Peter posted the photo and caption, Kelley commented with just a heart emoji.

While Peter didn’t say in exact words that he and Kelley are officially dating, it’s pretty clear that’s the case given this post and her response. For those who have been following these two on social media over the past month or so, this declaration won’t come as much of a surprise.

Kelley and Peter have been hanging out together at her apartment in Chicago, Illinois for weeks now. His pal Dustin Kendrick from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has been with them too, but it has definitely been looking like he’s a bit of a third wheel.

Just a couple of days ago, Peter and Kelley did a TikTok video together. That short video clip seemed to signal they were romantically involved and didn’t care if they caught heat for it.

This reconnection between Peter and Kelley comes after a chaotic post-filming period this past winter. The Bachelor fans learned in the finale that Peter had proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, having eliminated Kelley before hometowns. However, he split with Hannah Ann a couple of months later.

There were rumors floating around at the time of the finale that Peter and Kelley had quietly started hanging out together right after his engagement to Hannah Ann ended. They both dismissed those rumors, but it did raise some eyebrows when she was at the finale of his season as he faced Hannah Ann and declared his love for Madison Prewett.

Now, it looks like Peter and Kelley are done hiding their feelings for one another. Despite the fact that the two expect some criticism from fans, it seems that many The Bachelor viewers and franchise veterans are excited to see this finally happening.

“Instagram official BIG STEP!! So happy for you two!!” wrote Mykenna Dorn, one of the other contestants from Peter’s season.

“We will have to celebrate with champagne!” teased Kelsey Weier, one of the bachelorettes who received a hometown date after Kelley’s elimination.

“Cuties love this for y’all,” wrote another bachelorette, Alayah Benavidez.

“Yasssss Happy for you two!!!” wrote Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette veteran Blake Horstmann.

Nearly 250,000 people liked Peter’s post within the first couple of hours after he had posted it. There were more than 14,000 comments posted quickly too and it looks as if most of the replies were ones of support. It was certainly a winding road for these two to end up together, but it looks like they’re finally ready to embrace what perhaps was meant to be.