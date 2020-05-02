Candace Owens Says Twitter Suspended Her After Tweet Calling On Michigan Residents To Defy Stay-At-Home Orders

Conservative commentator Candace Owens said her Twitter account was suspended on Saturday after she called on Michigan residents to defy the state’s stay-at-home orders and re-open their businesses.

As Mediaite reported, Owens made a tweet critical of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order that reportedly violated the state’s policies. In her tweet, Owens appeared to call on people to violate the order, saying that police would not be able to enforce it.

“Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country,” she wrote. “The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work. The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.”

Owens joins a number of other conservative commentators who have spoken out against stay-at-home orders and called on states to allow non-essential businesses to reopen. There were demonstrations in Michigan this week calling on Whitmer to lift the state’s restrictions, with some protesters carrying rifles and others holding signs showing support for President Donald Trump.

Owens shared her tweet and evidence of her locked account with the conservative website Gateway Pundit, saying that the site did not tell her exactly which policy she had violated. In her message to the website (via Mediaite), Owens hinted that it was her criticism of Whitmer that led to the ban, rather than her call to Michigan residents to violate the state’s stay-at-home order.

“I stand by my statement about Governor Whitmer acting as a dictator,” she said in a statement. “Both the Sherriff [sic] Departments and the citizens, and the state legislature of Michigan are in agreement with me. I will not kowtow to a socialist world order that seeks to limit my constitutional freedom of speech.”

Other conservatives have taken aim at Twitter in the past, saying the site is stifling them. This includes an allegation from President Donald Trump last year that Twitter was “shadow banning” him, leading to a lower amount of engagement on his tweets compared to the past. As The Inquisitr reported, Twitter has responded to claims that it unfairly targets conservatives by saying it does not use shadow bans — a term that means disabling a user’s ability to make posts or reply to tweets without informing that person of the ban — and does not apply a double standard based on political affiliation.

“We do not shadow ban… And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology,” the company said at the time.

It was not clear how long the reported suspension of Owens’ account was set to last.