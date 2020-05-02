Meg Kylie Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Mint Green Bikini On Instagram

Meg Kylie shared another bikini update to her Instagram page today and flaunted her incredible physique to tantalize her 808,000 followers. The Australian model posed in a mint green two-piece set and showed off a hint of underboob in the new smoking hot snap.

Meg could be seen outdoors dressed in her skimpy swimsuit. From the underhead shot, she could be seen standing on what appeared to be a balcony. In the background, the beautiful view of the ocean stretched off into the distance. She posed by raising her right arm to the nape of her neck with her head facing down. Her eyes weren’t focused on the camera, as she looked at the ground with a calm expression on her face. The warm afternoon sunlight illuminated some parts of her skin.

The 23-year-old sported a bandeau-style bikini top with a ruched design. It had a snug fit that when she raised her arm, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. Many of her fans loved the view, praising her ample assets in the comments. From the angle, the low-cut neckline wasn’t very visible, but it did show a hint of her cleavage. Thick straps clung to her shoulders, accentuating her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms featured a tiny piece of fabric that covered her privates. Its low-cut waistline highlighted her flat stomach, and the tiny straps on the waistband hung over her slim waist and helped emphasized her curvy hips. The whole ensemble complimented her bronzed skin.

For the occasion, Meg sported her signature makeup look. The application included filled-in eyebrows, cat eyeliner, several coats of mascara, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick with a clear lip gloss on top. As for jewelry, she wore a dainty necklace, a pair of big hoop earrings, a bangle, and several rings. She tied some parts of her medium-length, dark brown hair, letting the rest hand over her shoulders.

In the caption, Meg revealed that her swimsuit was from Oh Polly Swim and tagged the brand in the pos.

The update earned a lot of love, as many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the babe with compliments and praise. Her avid fans hit the “like” button over 3,700 times and left more than 40 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some others struggled with writing the right words to express their thoughts, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Absolutely amazing,” a social media user commented.

“I think I’m in love,” gushed another admirer.

“Imagine being this gorgeous,” added a third fan.