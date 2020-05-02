Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink Bikini As She Washes A Mercedes

Ana wore a protective visor with her textured two-piece.

Ana Cheri showed her fans that she’s willing to work hard on the weekend by taking part in a very active photo shoot. The voluptuous social media star modeled an eye-catching bikini while she washed a Mercedes.

On Saturday, Ana took to Instagram to share the results of her car wash shoot with her 12.5 million followers. The model was pictured flaunting her famous hourglass curves in a neon pink two-piece. The bathing suit was constructed out of thick textured fabric. The top had structured demi cups with underwire. A rectangular dip in the center of the bust put even more of Ana’s ample cleavage on full display. The top also had thin shoulder straps that were placed wide apart.

The fitness enthusiast’s matching bottoms were a retro ’80s-style design with a high cut that highlighted her curvy hips and powerful thighs. The sides hit her right below the smallest part of her waist, which was right above her bellybutton. The front of the garment scooped down a a few inches lower to expose a bit more of her tan midriff. In the caption of her post, Ana revealed that her swimsuit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova.

Ana accessorized her look with a protective visor that featured a thick black-and-white headband and a dark clear plastic brim. The visor was shielding her face and eyes from the bright sunlight, which was beaming down on the model and making her bronze skin glow.

Ana was wearing her dark hair down. Her makeup application included a vibrant coral lip, shimmery copper eye shadow, dark mascara, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She was smiling, and she had her eyes closed.

Ana was holding a water hose with a spray nozzle attachment in her right hand, and she had a large soapy sponge in her left hand. She was standing in front of a sparkling white Mercedes G wagon that was covered with foamy soap. However, Ana didn’t look like she’d broken a sweat scrubbing the dripping wet vehicle down with her sudsy sponge.

So far, Ana’s fans have hit the “like” button on her latest Instagram upload over 79,000 times.

“I wish I was your neighbor,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Love this look! Hottie in hot pink!” another admirer gushed.

“You look amazing washing your car,” a third commenter remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana was a bit more covered up in an Instagram snap that she shared with her fans on Friday. The Playboy Playmate was pictured rocking a pair of form-fitting ripped jeans with large holes on the seat.