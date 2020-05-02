‘Today’s’ Dylan Dreyer Urges Parents To Cut Themselves Some Slack When Attempting To Homeschool

'This is new for everybody and it is a strange situation,' said Dylan Dreyer.

The Today Show’s Dylan Dreyer is urging parents out there to cut themselves some slack during this difficult time and not get too stressed out regarding homeschooling problems. She noted that everyone is in this together as parents not just in the United States but across the globe attempt to adjust to a new normal, according to People.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many students of all ages have been out of school for over a month. For most, this is the first time they have ever been homeschooled. Students are now taking virtual classes, often using video chat applications like Zoom. Many parents are trying to work from home while simultaneously trying to supervise their children’s online learning.

Dreyer, the mother of 3-year-old Calvin and 3-month-old Oliver, understands the struggle. While trying to balance life with a newborn, she has had a hard time getting Calvin to focus on his school work without getting distracted.

“Maybe I can get Calvin to do a half hour or an hour and then all of a sudden he would much prefer the TV or the iPad. I can get him to do a couple things. He’ll only sit there and do the class if I’m there sitting with him.”

She went on to say that she has found herself cutting things out of her son’s daily school work after realizing it just wasn’t going to get done. Rather than beating herself up about it, she has come to accept that her best is good enough right now.

“The teachers even say, ‘Do what you can. There are going to be days they’re not into it at all and there will be days they’ll want to do it.’ This is new for everybody and it is a strange situation. So don’t feel guilty if they’re not sitting there all day doing this,” she said.

Dreyer has had to cut herself extra slack throughout this time of social distancing due to the fact that sickness has run rampant in her household. When her husband Brian Fichera tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine, she had to care for both children without any help. While now feeling well herself, she was still up throughout the night feeding the baby. Throughout the day she would assist Calvin with homeschooling as much as she was able.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, everyone in Dreyer’s family is now healthy and Fichera has been able to leave quarantine.