Lindsay Brewer Flaunts Her Petite Figure In A Plunging Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Lindsay Brewer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a brand new post with her fans. She flashed her petite figure while revealing that she’s hoping for a better month in May.

In the sexy shot, Lindsay looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a tiny black crop top. The shirt boasted short sleeves to show off her toned arms and a plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

She paired the top with some skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts clung tightly to her tiny waist and spotlighted her lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Lindsay posed on the beach with her knees in the sand. She placed both of her hands on the legs and leaned forward while beaming a huge smile into the camera. In the background of the shot, a white sand beach, rolling green hills, and a blue sky can be seen.

Lindsay’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her shoulders and brushed over her back.

She rocked a stunning makeup look for the shot. The application included long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to define her eyes even more.

She complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with light pink lipstick.

Many of Lindsay’s over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the snap. Fans have clicked the like button more than 77,000 times since its upload. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 850 messages for the race car driver.

“You are so beautiful and cute and you have beautiful eyes,” one follower stated.

“Nice picture off you,” another wrote.

“That smile could cure Coronavirus,” a third comment read.

“Cute and pretty. Nice shorts,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Lindsay appears to have no qualms about showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in plunging tops, tight dresses, and form-fitting jeans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently showcased her curves in a stunning little black dress as she celebrated her birthday while in quarantine. That post has pulled in more than 87,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments to date.