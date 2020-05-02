WWE Rumors: Current Champion Reportedly Set To Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, WWE superstar Becky Lynch is currently being mentored by John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on how to make the transition from professional wrestling to Hollywood. “The Man” will appear on an upcoming episode of Billions, but she is reportedly also set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an unconfirmed role.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Netflix’s Kris Tapley claims that the Raw Women’s Champion has been cast in a Marvel movie, but he didn’t reveal which one it is. If the rumor is true, however, this is a big move for the superstar as she seeks to ascend the Hollywood ladder.

The next movie on the Marvel release slate is Black Widow, which is a fitting project for “The Man” as it will feature an organization that’s made up of female assassins. Lynch’s prowess for combat courtesy of her wrestling experience, coupled with her popularity as one of the most famous athletes on the planet, makes her a perfect fit for a role such as this one.

According to MCU Cosmic, however, “The Man” could feature in Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie will reportedly feature a fighting tournament, which Lynch’s character could be a participant in. The report speculates that “The Man” will only have a cameo appearance in the upcoming film, and a tournament scene seems like an ideal way for her character to make a big impression despite the limited screen time.

The @SesameStreet gang and @WWE's @BeckyLynchWWE swing by the #MarvelSDCC booth as we wrap up day three at San Diego! Come back tomorrow to watch our livestream, presented by @tiktok_us, from the final day of SDCC. https://t.co/T2ohWSmN4b — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 20, 2019

However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also release The Eternals, as well as new Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Blade films in the next couple of years. Lynch could appear in any one of them, or perhaps something else that hasn’t been announced yet.

Disney and Marvel own the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises as well, and it’s only a matter of time before new movies enter production. At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Lynch even stopped by the Marvel booth to discuss her love of the X-Men franchise, revealing that she’s been a fan since her childhood. Perhaps the studio executives took notice.

Lynch’s acting career appears to be taking off in a big way, but she’s promised fans that she won’t be quitting WWE any time soon. According to “The Man,” she enjoys wrestling and being in front of a crowd too much to change careers full-time. However, now it appears as if she’s going to try and juggle both professions.