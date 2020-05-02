Sommer Ray Stuns Instagram Followers In Cheetah Print Crop Top And Denim Shorts, Says She Wants A Hug

Sommer Ray likely sent more than a couple of pulses racing in the last photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshots, the popular Instagram model and social media influencer rocked a cheetah-print crop top and matching jean shorts. The sleeveless top fit snugly on Sommer’s torso and featured two thick straps that were crisscrossed near her waist and appeared to be tied behind her back. The detail helped to accentuate her taut abs. Her light-wash blue jean shorts included a distressed hem, adding a rugged vibe to the entire outfit.

In the first photo, Sommer leaned toward the camera and swept her ombre brown and blond hair over one shoulder. While sending a smoldering stare to the camera, she arched her back slightly which helped to emphasize her enviable hip-to-waist ratio.

Sommer got up close and personal with the camera in other shots as well. In one of those closeups, she was shot at a three-quarter angle. She was captured while she held one hand d near her ear which drew the viewer’s eye to the array of gold earrings she sported for the photoshoot. In another of those photos, she lay chest-down on the ground and stared off into the distance.

In a third subset of Sommer’s shared images, she raised her knee and leaned her torso backward. In one of these shots, she struck this pose while cheekily sticking her tongue out.

In the caption of the series seemed to hint that she was lonely and hungry as she stated that she needed a hug and close to 100 chicken nuggets.

The photo series amassed close to 200,000 likes in under 45 minutes and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over her beauty and her outfit.

“Cheetah print was absolutely made for u omg,” one person wrote.

“Omg you’re actually so beautiful,” another added before including a yellow heart emoji to their comment.

“So so so pretty I want to look like you,” a third commenter added.

And others responded to the request in Sommer’s caption.

“I’ll give you a hug and chicken nuggets,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Sommer is no stranger to posting alluring photos online. In one of her previous photo series, she wore a lime green one-piece swimsuit with a huge cut out at the front which showed off her abs. She paired the eye-catching swimwear with a visor and in a couple of the photos, she sucked on a bottle-pop candy.

“Baby bottle pop baby,” she wrote in the caption. “Nineties candy is forever the best.”