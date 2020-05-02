Lauren Summer Drinks Water From The Hose While Topless: ‘Stay Hydrated’

Lauren Summer shared a sexy new shot of herself drinking straight from the water hose on her Instagram account recently, and gave out some sound advice about drinking water. For many of her fans, it took them back to simpler times.

The image had an ethereal quality, and in it, Lauren sat to the side without a top on. Behind her was some green vegetation. She strategically placed her arm to protect her modesty. Whatever garment she’d had on seemed to be pushed down to her waist, and only a bit of it was visible. The model held a water hose in one hand, and water poured out of it. She kept her mouth open and touched her tongue to the stream of liquid, which also hit her arm and trickled down her creamy bare skin.

Lauren’s long brown hair was wet, and she wore it slicked back from her face with a center part. Although she’d gotten wet, the model still had on contoured eyeshadow and mascara. Plus, blush seemed to highlight her high cheekbones. It didn’t seem as if she used any other accessories in the shot.

In the caption, Lauren encouraged her followers to make sure they drink enough water, and she credited Boz Vison as the photographer. The model’s fans and responded to the sentiment and her picture positively. Nearly 92,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 569 people also took the time to leave a comment for the model.

“Literally my all-time favorite post notification,” declared one devotee who also included several different heart emoji and smiley faces.

“Good advice. Always nice to see another post from you, Lauren,” a second fan wrote, including the popular flame emoji.

“Lauren, it’s been over a year since I started following you on IG, and believe me, it was literally one of the best things that I’ve ever done. You’re truly the most gorgeous and sweetest girl ever,” revealed a third follower.

“Awesome, you look damn hot and sexy in this pic, just stunning look. You are such a beautiful and gorgeous girl. I love you,” a fourth Instagrammer shared, peppering his comment with several different kiss, lip, and heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lauren had kept herself and her followers entertained as many people found themselves social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of her recent shares included a shot of her friend Kayla Lauren, and neither model wore a top as they posed poolside in a cleaning themed shot.