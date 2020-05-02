Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Sexy Red Bikini

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she showcased her incredible body from various angles. The picture was taken on the beach in Australia, and Hilde included the geotag of Perth, Western Australia on the post.

Hilde rocked a vibrant red swimsuit from the swimwear brand Cupshe, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. In the first snap, Hilde posed on an empty stretch of beach with the waves lapping at the shore and the sun setting. The sunlight cast a magical glow on one side of her body, illuminating her blond tresses. The red bikini top she wore had a scooped neckline, which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a twist detail over her ample assets paired with a cut-out detail.

Hilde’s toned stomach was on display, and her matching red bikini bottoms came just an inch or so below her belly button. The sides stretched slightly higher up her hip, showing off her curvaceous physique to perfection. The sides had a lace-up detail with two bows at the bottom, the strings dangling down her legs.

Hilde kept the accessories delicate and subtle, adding a pair of earrings, a gold choker, a few silver necklaces layered together, and a bracelet on one wrist. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in beachy waves.

In the second snap, Hilde turned her body to the side, showing off her pert derriere in the sexy swimsuit. She flashed a smile at the camera for that post as she showcased her curves. She shared several more pictures taken from various angles so her followers could admire every inch of her physique.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy post, and it racked up over 24,500 likes within just 25 minutes. It also received 571 comments in less than half an hour from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous love your suit,” one fan said, enjoying the vibrant red hue against Hilde’s sun-kissed skin.

“You are a Goddess every inch of you is perfect, goals forever,” another follower added.

“Lovely bikini on a beautiful women!” one fan commented.

“Someone call the fire brigade,” another fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

The blond beauty has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained with plenty of sizzling snaps taken during quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a close-up shot in which she showcased what she deemed her “crazy quarantine hair.” For that shot, she piled her blond tresses atop her head in a messy bun and showed off her curves in a simple pale blue tank top.