After Pitch To Donald Trump, Genesis II Church Ordered To Stop Selling Industrial Bleach Miracle Cure

Genesis II and its leader, Mark Grenon, have been ordered by a federal judge in Florida to stop selling their miracle mineral solution (MMS), which is branded industrial bleach (chlorine dioxide). The order does not come long after reports claimed that Grenon sent a letter to Donald Trump promoting the product shortly before the president controversially suggested research into disinfectants for internal use to combat coronavirus.

As reported by Nancy Levine in Rantt Media, Judge Kathleen M. Williams notes in her May 1 order — available on Adobe Document Cloud — that Grenon and his self-described church refused to comply with the court’s April 17, 2020, temporary restraining order. In a webcast, Grenon allegedly claimed that a Department of Justice (DOJ) signature on such a request from the Food and Drug Administration “doesn’t mean it has to be obeyed or even given attention.”

“The Court finds that United States has demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits that Defendants are violating various sections of the FDCA [Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act],” the order reads.

Williams points to a “cognizable danger” that Grenon and his church will continue to violate the FDCA “unless a preliminary injunction is issued.”

Levine reports that Grenon addressed the order in a letter to the court, which he claims to have also sent to Trump and Attorney General William Barr, one of the president’s most vocal allies.

“Today, In The U.S. Religious Freedom Is Being Attacked By The FDA, FTC, U.S. Attorneys And A Federal Judge,” the letter reportedly reads.

Grenon also took aim at Williams for labeling the “Genesis II Church Sacraments” — essentially industrial bleach — as a “drug.”

“This is VERY offensive to us a Church and should to ALL Religions in the U.S.,” Grenon wrote.

Genesis II promotes MMS as a cure for 99 percent of all known illnesses, including cancer, Alzheimer’s, and autism. The history of MMS began with former Scientologist Jim Humble, founder of Genesis II, who spoke of the alleged miracle cure in his 2006 self-published book, The Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century.

As reported by ABC News, Humble later claimed that MMS is not a miracle cure.

“Today, I say that MMS cures nothing!” he wrote in a newsletter posted to Genesis II’s site in 2016.

Nevertheless, Humble continued to claim — without evidence to support him — that MMS can be used with other “important health tools” to combat the adverse effects of the foods and chemicals.

Speaking to ABC News, U.S. officials and medical experts said that ingesting MMS is very dangerous, can lead to sickness, and equated the product with Clorox.