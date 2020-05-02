WWE News: Hall Of Famer Shares Story About Vince McMahon Passing Gas And Driving Through Traffic Cones

Several wrestling personalities have shared stories about Vince McMahon‘s bizarre behavior throughout the years, many of which involve him ribbing his employees. Jim Ross appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho and shared a story about McMahon’s driving habits.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the Hall of Famer recalled a time where he was forced to share a car with the WWE chairman, which ended with them having to explain themselves to law enforcement.

According to Ross, McMahon insisted on driving the car, which the Hall of Famer was fine with. However, it didn’t take long for the boss to start playing pranks during their commute.

“What he does is he locks all of the windows and he starts farting methane. I said, ‘this s*** is going to ruin my clothes.’ That’s how bad this is. He had so much fun doing it. That’s the same night they had the one lane closed on the interstate and had all these big barrels…He was running the cones [and] we got stopped by state police.”

Ross went on to discuss how McMahon received a ticket for his reckless driving, but the WWE chairman wasn’t bothered. According to the legendary announcer, he tossed the ticket in the backseat for one of his employees to deal with later on.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Chris Jericho also shared one of his stories about McMahon during the interview with Ross. The former World Champion revealed that the WWE chairman made him and Christian take their clothes off and appear before a live audience. Jericho wasn’t happy about doing it, which upset McMahon.

Ross was on the show to promote his new book Under the Black Hat: My Life In WWE and Beyond. The story like the one he recalled during the podcast episode is one of many about his strange experiences in WWE.

According to Ross, the book wasn’t written to make his old company look bad. However, he also noted how it was important for him to be honest and fair, which is why some of the stories in the book present WWE and some of its employees in an unflattering light at times.

Ross worked closely with McMahon during his WWE career, having served as an on-air personality and the head of talent relations. While both men are reportedly friends to this day, their relationship has experienced its fair share of ups and downs throughout the years.