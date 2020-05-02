Chloe Saxon Gets Steamy In Black Latex Bodysuit: ‘If You’re Too Shy Let Me Know’

Chloe Saxon went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram photo on Saturday afternoon. The model flashed all of her enviable curves while teasing her fans about being shy.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy black latex bodysuit. The garment fastened around her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low cut neckline to flaunt her massive cleavage.

The bodysuit was cut high on Chloe’s curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs and her round booty in the pics. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck and gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with both of her hands on her backside and her hip pushed out as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second photo featured her in front of a mirror, which showcased her posterior in the reflection while she arched her back.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The sleek, straight strands fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look consisted of thick mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and defined brows to spotlight her features even further.

She accentuated her face with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 717,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snaps. The post earned more than 10,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“I love you princess,” one follower wrote.

“Wow u look so very sexy my sexy Goddess,” another stated.

“That’s a good look,” a third social media user gushed.

“Goddess.. Looking So Sexy And Perfect,” a fourth person stated.

Chloe’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show off her hourglass curves all over social media. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, plunging tops, and skintight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers whens he posed in a hot pink cupped bikini while soaking up some sun in her yard. To date, that upload has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 380 comments.