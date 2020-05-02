Joe Biden’s Accuser Says She Never Mentioned Sexual Assault Or Harassment In Report Filed Against Him

The former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault said that she filed only a limited report with a congressional personnel office and did not mention either sexual assault or harassment in that report.

Tara Reade has claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her in a secluded part of the U.S. Senate building in 1993 and said she filed a report about it at the time. But she told The Associated Press that the report would not detail the exact claim she made against Biden, as she said she was too afraid to detail the incident that she described in interviews this year.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Reade added that “the main word I used — and I know I didn’t use sexual harassment — I used ‘uncomfortable.’ And I remember ‘retaliation.’ ”

Reade had claimed in a March interview with Katie Halper and published in Current Affairs that she had filed a report regarding her time in Biden’s office. When asked what the report was about, Reade answered, “Sexual harassment. I did not complain formally about the other piece of what happened that I’ll talk about in a few minutes. But I talked about what was witnessed, and the general atmosphere of the office, the way I was treated.”

The report from The Associated Press comes a day after Biden broke his silence on the claim, saying that it never happened and calling on the National Archives to release any information that would pertain to Reade’s time working in the office and the complaint against him.

In reviewing notes from a 2019 interview with Reade after she came forward to accuse Biden of unwanted touching that she said was not of a sexual nature, The Associated Press found that Reade told a reporter she “chickened out” after going to the Senate personnel office to report the alleged assault.

The Associated Press noted that it declined to publish some details of Reade’s 2019 interview because reporters were unable to corroborate some of her allegations, and that some parts of her story contradicted other reporting. Reade said she was afraid to come forward with information about the alleged assault last year because she feared a backlash and was still coming to terms with what happened, the report noted.

Biden has earned the backing of a number of top Democrats and even some Republicans, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who said on Friday that the allegation did not sound in line with the man he came to know through the work they did together in the Senate.