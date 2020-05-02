Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Cleavage In Skimpy Bikini Snapshot For ‘Hot Saturday’

Actress, singer, model and Instagram maven Bella Thorne is back at it on social media, beginning her weekend by posting another series of skimpy bikini pictures for fans. The 22-year-old former Shake It Up star was out enjoying the warm weather on May 2 and wanted to let her nearly 23 million followers in on the fun.

In her latest Instagram post on Saturday, Thorne opined that there was nothing better to do than lounge out on the grass in her swimwear, so that is precisely what she did. Thorne documented the experience by snapping and posting three pictures of herself in her bikini and in various poses.

“ITS A HOT SATURDAY. nothing else to do but to do this ^^ so here I am. Doing this.”

In one picture, Thorne is in selfie mode, holding the camera steady as she rests on her side and peers seductively into its lens. Her hair is slightly wind-blown and a blue-green streak is prominent as it falls gently over her left eye. All the while, her cleavage is on full display and her navel is also clearly visible between her mismatched bikini top and bottom.

Subsequent pictures show Thorne laying in the grass. In one, she’s looking up into the sky and basking in the sun’s warm glow. In the other, she is fully on her back with her head turned toward the camera and her mouth opened slightly. A stylish wristwatch can be seen in the latter picture, however her pouty expression, flawless skin and tight form are undoubtedly the focal points of the shot.

Thorne’s sizzling bikini pics have been burning up Instagram, garnering nearly 400,000 likes and inspiring almost 2,000 replies in the post’s comment thread. As one might expect, her followers are loudly voicing their approval for the latest photo shoot, which has seemingly left them wishing every day was a “hot Saturday.”

One fan commented, “The glow is REAL.” Indeed it is.

Another chimed in by simply stating, “Beauty queen,” followed by multiple heart emoji.

Instagram updates featuring Thorne in various states of sizzle have been plentiful of late. As reported by Inquisitr on April 27, Thorne recently wowed admirers by going braless in a white tank top and Daisy Dukes. That post similarly blew up on Instagram. Of course, Thorne has been doing much more than just posing for selfies; earlier this year, she appeared as the Swan on the third season of The Masked Singer. Unfortunately, she was eliminated from the competition following her second appearance on the show.