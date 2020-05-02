Chanel West Coast Rocks Flirty Crop Top & Daisy Dukes In A Field Of Poppies

Chanel West Coast looked like a ray of sexy sunshine in her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, the singer shared an Instagram update that featured her rocking a flirty crop top and a pair of daisy dukes.

In the post, Chanel was standing in a large field of bright yellow poppies. The sky above was filled with wispy clouds, and mountains could be seen through the haze behind her.

It might have been a gorgeous day, but Chanel in her spring-themed outfit was the main focal point of the snap. Her top was made from a yellow floral fabric that matched the poppies in the field. The flirty top featured a low-cut neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The shirt also knotted in the center, drawing the eye to her chest. The top had short flutter sleeves that gave it a feminine vibe. It cut off just below her bustline, showing off her flat abs. Her Daisy Dukes were a mid-rise style that gave her followers a peek at her belly button. She also sported a pair of ankle boots, but not a lot of them were visible due to the flowers.

The Ridiculousness star faced the camera and stood with her hands in her windblown hair. She cocked one hip to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape and toned legs. She closed her eyes and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

The rapper wore her hair down in waves and wore a light application of makeup that let her natural beauty shine through.

In the caption, she wished her followers a happy day and asked who was excited that quarantine days were almost over.

Some of her admirers took a moment to tell her they were glad about ending the quarantine while also pouring on the compliments.

“You look very beautiful. And I cant wait for quarantine to end! I miss restaurants and movie theaters,” one fan commented.

“Happy Saturday beautiful God you look absolutely amazing so incredible,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You are such a beautiful person! And yes let the new normal begin!” gushed a third follower.

“There she go again looking as beautiful as ever! Smh. I bet she wake up looking this good!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Chanel has not let the quarantine stop her from sharing updates with her 3.4 million followers. From wearing sexy lingerie in bedroom snaps to videos that show her having fun her friends, she has managed to find plenty of content to keep her fans entertained.