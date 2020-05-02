‘Glee’ Star Lea Michele Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Bump And Stuns In A Gorgeous Blue Dress

Lea posed outside in the sunshine.

Lea Michele kicked off the weekend by sharing a beautiful bumpdate with her fans. On Saturday, the 33-year-old Glee star took to Instagram to show off her incredible maternity style. She also gave her 6.3 million followers their first good look at her growing baby bump.

Lea was wearing a sapphire maxi dress that had a chic Bohemian vibe. The garment featured a small, all-over floral print in a lighter shade of blue. The dress had short, fluttery sleeves with lettuce trim around the edges. The bottom hem of the frock’s billowy skirt featured the same finishing, giving it a ruffled appearance.

The bodice of Lea’s summery dress had an elegant empire waist with a drawstring detail underneath the bust. Lea was wearing the strings tied in a large loose bow. The garment’s neckline was a deep V.

The actress was barefoot, and she was standing outside on a lawn of lush, green grass that was lit up by the sun’s beaming rays. She was posing to the side, and she was cradling her baby bump with her hands. This caused the skirt of her comfy maternity gown to ride up significantly in the front.

Lea was looking down at her pregnant belly, and she had a big smile on her face. The gorgeous mother-to-be was wearing little or no makeup, and she had her sleek dark hair pushed back behind her shoulders.

The actress was standing in front of low white retaining wall and an array of verdant plants, including tall trees, shrubs, and ornamental grass. A row of pretty purple flowers popped against the wall of greenery.

In the caption of her post, Lea wrote that she’s “so grateful.”

Since it was initially shared, the result of Lea’s maternity shoot has been liked over 927,000 times. Her fans also took to the comments section of her post to shower her with love and express their excitement over her pregnancy.

“Aww congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy!” wrote Lea’s Glee costar, Naya Rivera.

One of Lea’s costars from the Scream Queens series, Emma Roberts, also had an enthusiastic reaction to her sun-drenched snapshot.

“Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!” Emma wrote.

“Stunning!!!!!!! Goddess,” read a third response to Lea’s photo.

“So beautiful!!!! Love you!!!!” another admirer wrote.

Last month, a source confirmed that Lea is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. However, Lea hasn’t mentioned the pregnancy herself until now, which explains the exuberant response to her baby bump photo. So far, she hasn’t shared her due date, and she hasn’t revealed whether she’s having a boy or girl. Fans will just have to wait and see whether her dress’ blue hue is a clue.