Krissy Cela Stuns Instagram Followers In Bright Orange Sports Bra And Gray Shorts

Krissy Cela showed her fans how they can tone their abs at home without equipment via the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a neon-orange sports bra and a pair of gray shorts, the British fitness trainer started her workout with a series of plank in and outs. As the name of the exercise suggests, she started in a plank position for this one and then performed a move that was similar to jumping jacks with her lower body

In the second clip, Krissy got into a side plank position, propping herself up on a bent elbow placed on the floor. She extended her legs and kept them crossed at her knees. Then she lowered and raised her hips.

She started in the standard version of the plank position for the next exercise. While holding it, she twisted her torso and hips to one side while simultaneously raising her arm. After stretching it beyond her shoulder blade, she lowered it and then repeated the exercise on the other side.

After that, it was time for plank arm outs. For these, Krissy alternated raising her arm in front of her as she maintained the plank position.

In text superimposed onto the video, Krissy recommended doing each exercise for one-minute intervals and to complete those intervals twice. She also suggested a 30-second break in between rounds.

The video series has been liked close to 10,000 times, as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans shared their excitement about trying the routine.

“Ok this looks killer,” one fan wrote before adding a duo of fire emoji to the comment. “Can’t wait to try when I’m back to abs.”

One fan seemed intimidated by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“Just by watching this, I can tell ima die when I give it a shot,” a second commenter added.

But Krissy got some compliments on her appearance as well.

“You look amazing. as always,” a third person commented.

And her dog, Buttons, also got some attention for being in the series’ introduction video.

“Aww the doggo is so adorable,” a fourth Instagram user added.

While Krissy focused on abs in this most recent video series, in a previous post she targetted her abs. Dressed in a tie-dyed crop top and a pair of gray leggings, she performed a circuit that included kickbacks, lying abductions, side jumps, and clams.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.