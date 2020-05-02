Donald Trump Is Undercutting His Campaign By Defending Joe Biden Against Sexual Assault Claim, Report Says

In a Friday interview with Dan Bongino, President Donald Trump, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment, defended presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who faces similar allegations ahead of the Democratic National Committee. According to a Friday report from The Washington Post, Trump’s comments run in direct conflict with his campaign, which is seeking to take advantage of the accusations against Biden.

“All of a sudden you become a wealthy guy, you’re a famous guy, then you become president,” Trump said to Bongino. “And people that you’ve never seen, that you’ve never heard of, make charges.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump suggested at a Thursday White House press conference that the accusations against Biden could be untrue. He claimed not to know enough about the allegation but urged Biden to directly address it, echoing comments in his conversation with Bongino.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post notes that Trump’s campaign and the White House went on the attack against Biden, using a significant amount of media time on Friday to slam the former vice president over his response to Tara Reade’s allegation, which he made the same day via a statement and an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“The president’s remarks underscore the challenge Republicans will have in attacking the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on an issue that dogged Trump’s 2016 campaign and on which he remains vulnerable,” the report reads.

In addition, Trump avoided accusing Biden of covering up the alleged sexual harassment — something both Trump’s campaign and Republican allies have done following his refusal to release documents relating to his Delaware Senate office, where Reade claims he sexually harassed and assaulted her.

“As far as records and all, I have no idea, he’d have to make up that decision,” Trump said to Bongino when asked about Biden’s record. “I can say that I’ve been accused. You probably have, too. As soon as you’re famous, you get accused.”

According to The Washington Post, Biden allies have begun taking aim at Trump’s sexual assault allegations. To date, the publication claims least 16 women have accused the president of sexual misconduct spanning several decades, all of which he has denied. Elsewhere, Mother Jones claims that at least 23 women have accused Trump of inappropriate sexual behavior.

On Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to dismiss the accusations against Trump and suggested his 2016 win shows that the American people believe him over his accusers. As noted by The Washington Post, McEnany’s response showcases the challenge that Trump allies face — they must break from Trump and attack Biden while the president’s own conduct is under scrutiny.