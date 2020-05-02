LA Lakers’ JaVale McGee Was ‘Almost Killed’ By Nick Young

Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee and former Laker guard Nick Young have a rather notable bit of history together — as teammates on the Golden State Warriors, the pair won an NBA championship in 2018 when their team defeated LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. More recently, though, the two were surprisingly reconnected during an impromptu meeting that nearly proved fatal for McGee, according to Young’s most recent tweet.

In his Twitter post on Friday, the baller known in hoops circles as “Swaggy P” noted that he had been out driving when another motorist very nearly collided with his vehicle. Young also noted that he was in “full road rage mode” and prepared to confront the other driver before they revealed themselves to be none other than McGee. The two then enjoyed a laugh over the near collision.

“I almost killed @JaValeMcGee just now.. what are the odds we almost hit each-other driving… I’m ready to cus someone out in full road rage mode.. he roll down his window Its javale man wtf. we just started laughing. Damn I wish he would’ve hit me I need some cash”

Young joked in his tweet that he should have simply allowed McGee to crash into him so he could sue, saying “I need some cash.” To that end, McGee would have been a better than average source for extra income. According to estimates from Basketball Reference, McGee has made in excess of $60 million over the course of his 12 years in the NBA.

Fans on Twitter have been getting a kick out of the near collision between the noted ballers.

One fellow Twitter user commented, “This is the single greatest NBA story I’ve heard in months.”

Another opined, “Someone needs to call the police and take both your license off before you hit someone else.”

Before the NBA season was suspended in response to the spread of the coronavirus, McGee was enjoying a strong season as the Lakers’ starting center. In 61 games played, the 32-year-old averaged seven points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. In doing so, he’s helped the Lakers secure the best record currently in the Western Conference at 49-14. Young, meanwhile, last played briefly for the Denver Nuggets during the opening weeks of the 2018-19 NBA season.

As reported by Inquisitr, it was recently suggested by Bleacher Report that McGee could be part of a realistic trade package to acquire Derrick Rose and Luke Kennard from the Detroit Pistons.