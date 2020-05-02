Katelyn Runck Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Yellow Mini Dress

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Saturday, May 2, American fitness model Katelyn Runck started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The pictures were taken by the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX at undisclosed locations. Katelyn sizzled in a collared yellow mini dress with button detailing from the clothing retailer, ShoeDazzle. The ensemble put her incredible curves and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The 28-year-old kept the feminine look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. The application featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Katelyn posed with her arms to her side in front of an off-white wall. She jutted out her hips and turned her head, with her mouth slightly open. The following photo shows the model standing in front of a black car. She placed her hands on her waist and spread her legs, while looking forward.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted lyrics from the song “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves. Katelyn also asked her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

While some fans did share their opinions on the photo set in the comments section, many of Katelyn’s admirers ignored her question and instead, proceeded to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful in yellow,” wrote a fan.

“Honey, you are the most beautiful rose you are as beautiful as a princess, you are a precious jewel, the song of angels. You are the most beautiful and the sweetest woman in the whole world. I love you!!!” added a different devotee.

“You’re like the light at the end of a tunnel which whenever we see, makes us happy,” remarked another follower, adding a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“@katelyn_runck you’re my absolute fav [sic] supermodel in the entire world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The photos have amassed more than 5,000 likes since it was uploaded.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.