Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Shows Off Toned Physique In Green Sports Bra And Black Shorts In New Video Series

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge showed her fans a new ab-focused workout routine in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared video clips, the Dutch fitness influencer rocked an olive-green sports bra and shorts which gave her viewers a clear view of the muscles she targetted during the circuit,

Starting with a set of oblique crunches, Sophie lay on her side with one leg stacked on the other. She propped her body up with her arm as she raised her hips. When she lowered them, she also leaned her torso to the side to complete her crunch. In the caption, she recommended doing 12 crunches on each side and completing a total of four sets.

Sophie performed a second type of oblique crunch in the second video of the series. This time, she lay on the ground with one foot crossed over the other. She placed one hand on the knee of that leg and the other behind her head. Then she raised her head neck and shoulders and paused for a couple of seconds at the top of the exercise before she lowered them to the ground. Her caption also suggested doing 12 of these on both sides and repeating the set four times.

A set of toe touch variations came next. Sophie started with her back on the ground for this one and kept her head and shoulders raised. Then she lifted her torso forward and while simultaneous pushing a knee toward her chest. With each knee raise, she tapped the opposite hand onto her elevated foot. For this exercise, Sophie recommended doing four sets of 10 to 12 full reps.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Sophie tackled a series of rolling planks. She started in a side plank, a position that looked similar to the one she assumed at the beginning of the first video. She lifted the free arm up and then swung it downward so that it could replace the arm that was supporting her movement. She then repeated the motion on the other side. She suggested four sets of 10 reps for this one.

In her caption, Sophie also instructed her followers to do each exercise one after the other before resting for a brief period ahead of the next set.

In the close to 100 comments beneath the post, fans shared lots of positive reactions to the workout demonstration.

