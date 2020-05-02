WWE News: Mandy Rose Shares Picture Of Her Bruised Leg, Threatens Sonya Deville

On last night’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to secure a spot in the upcoming women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at next week’s pay-per-view of the same name. Following the match, Deville attacked Rose, which could have resulted in an injury for the latter superstar.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Rose and Deville got into a Twitter exchange after the match. It all started when Rose posted a photo of her injured leg and called Deville a “b*tch.” Rose also accused her former tag team partner of being jealous of her, and made it clear that there will be payback.

Deville wasn’t fazed by Rose’s threat, however. She responded by saying that “it’s only just begun… hold on Barbie it’s gonna be a wild ride.” Deville recently told Rose that she was going to ruin her life, and now she appears to be setting out to do just that.

Dave Bautista also weighed in on the matter, taking to Twitter to give Rose some advice on how to deliver more threatening trash talk. The WWE Hall of Famer felt that Rose telling her nemesis that she’s “in trouble” was too soft for a warning, before offering some suggestions on how she could have made it better.

I took your best beating and that’s all I got? You’re in trouble u jealous bitch @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/WcxKdZjDHn — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 2, 2020

This isn’t the first online exchange between Rose and Deville either. As The Inquisitr reported last week, the pair got into an argument over Rose supposedly claiming the spotlight. Deville then made it clear that she wants some attention for herself, and she’s going to unleash all of her frustrations at her former best friend’s expense.

The feud started after Deville was revealed to be the person who sabotaged Rose’s Valentine’s Day date with Otis and postponed their blossoming romance from coming to fruition.

In the storyline, Deville sent a misleading text to Otis from Rose’s phone, informing that superstar that Rose was running late. However, by the time the Heavy Machiery member arrived at the restaurant, under the assumption that the text was genuine, he caught Rose on a date with Dolph Ziggler, who was in cahoots with Deville all along.

Deville didn’t approve of Rose being distracted by the Heavy Machinery member’s wooing, and she blames their relationship as the main reason why Fire and Desire didn’t win any championships. The rivalry between the former teammates has been gaining steam in recent weeks, and has rapidly turned into a centerpiece feud on the blue brand’s weekly show.