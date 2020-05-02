Demi Rose Surrounds Herself With Flower Petals In Risque Nude Snaps, Teases She’ll ‘See You In Your Dreams’

Voluptuous Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby is teasing her fans and raising temperatures with her latest pair of snapshots. The British brunette shared two photos on Saturday afternoon that appear to be new to her millions of followers and people wasted no time in showing their love for them.

The setting for these new photos may look a bit familiar to long-time followers of Demi’s. She is shown in a large white bathtub that is filled with colorful flower petals. She has shared other snapshots from this photoshoot in previous Instagram posts, but it looks as if this is the first time these particular poses have been revealed.

The first photo in Saturday’s post shows Demi from the back, although she is angled slightly to highlight the curves of her amazing hourglass figure. Her long dark hair is wet and hanging in loose curls down her back and she is looking back over her bare shoulder toward the photographer.

Demi has her arms crisscrossed in front of her to cover her bare breasts and she is submerged under the flower petals in the tub just low enough to reveal a hint of her pert derriere. She is arching her back slightly to showcase her curvy backside and she is maintaining a rather seductive expression on her face.

The second photo varies only slightly from the first. The pose is essentially the same, but Demi is looking to the side rather than back over her shoulder. A few pink, purple, and orange flower petals are resting on top of her shoulder and are sprinkled across her back and booty.

Demi has nearly 14 million followers on Instagram and they responded to these sexy shots immediately. In a mere 20 minutes, the pair of uploads already had nearly 60,000 likes and more than 600 comments. In her caption, the stunning model teased her fans that she would see them in their dreams and it looks like her followers were all for this.

“Soooo sweet honey,” praised one fan.

“Beautiful body baby,” remarked a follower.

“I love this photo,” noted someone else who added a lengthy string of flower emoji to her comment.

“Beautiful flower amongst the petals,” shared another follower.

Demi is always full of confidence when she is flaunting her figure, but this pair of snapshots is especially bold and sensual. The Instagram starlet has been sharing photos quite frequently over the past few weeks, driving her millions of followers wild. This new set of uploads, however, might be tough for her to top.