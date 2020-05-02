Kirsten Storms Shares Adorable Family Photo Amid ‘General Hospital’ Filming Hiatus

The cast and crew of General Hospital are enduring an ongoing production hiatus right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping them from having some fun. Actress Kirsten Storms recently shared an adorable photo on her Instagram page showing how she’s spending some of her downtime with her daughter and ex-husband and fans are loving it.

The photo that Storms shared shows her outdoors with her ex-husband Brandon Barash and their 6-year-old daughter Harper. Barash, who used to be on General Hospital and has been on the Days of Our Lives cast more recently, spends a lot of time with Storms as they co-parent Harper.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus restrictions, Harper has been spending time with both her mom and her dad, and they have been spending time together as a family. In this recent photo, the trio went for a walk outdoors and stopped at one point for some watermelon popsicles.

Storms was quick to point out that the area where they were stopped was completely empty, and that’s why they were not wearing face masks. Barash could be seen with a bandana around his neck, likely what he had been using for a face mask and had pushed down temporarily.

Barash sat on a ledge next to the sidewalk and smiling as Harper sat on her scooter and ate her popsicle. She had on large sunglasses and looked rather serious, and the group had an adorable dog with them as well. Storms joked about her ex-husband’s beard in her caption.

Fans of the family got quite the kick out of the photo. In fact, several of Storms’ General Hospital co-stars commented on the adorable snap as well.

“I love Harpers pose in this pic tho,” noted one fan.

“You guys are the best co-parents. Your daughter is going to benefit from watching how you both parent her together and still do things together as a family. Stay healthy and safe…enjoy your outside time!!” praised another follower.

“What a great picture @kirstenstorms your daughter is such a mixture of @brandonjbarash & you,” commented another fan.

“Kirsten you have a mini me. She is so cute looks just like you,” remarked someone else.

Storms has been sharing a lot of updates via Instagram since taping of General Hospital stopped in mid-March. She has been spending a lot of time with Harper and Barash, has been knitting and crafting, and doing numerous projects at home too. Despite all of that, she seems pretty anxious to get back to work too. As much as the actress might be ready to resume a more normal life, adorable shots like this one show she’s doing her best to make the most of this unusual time as well.