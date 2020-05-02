Wendy Williams Sobs On Air, Shares Concerns For Those Working In The Meat Industry

'My heart goes out to all the meat plant workers,' Wendy Williams said tearfully.

During Friday’s episode of her at-home show, talkshow host Wendy Williams broke down in tears on air while expressing her concerns for those working in the meat industry in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She explained that she is fearful that many of those working in this industry are without adequate healthcare, according to The Daily Show.

Williams’ concerns come just as new fears are on the rise regarding potential meat shortages. The 55-year-old talkshow host expressed her gratitude towards the people working on the frontlines selflessly and risking their own lives to provide food for the nation. She also spoke of unsafe working conditions in meat processing plants that could likely increase one’s risk of getting COVID-19.

“My heart goes out to all the meat plant workers. You are all the frontline workers feeding America. I’m concerned for the meat packers. I’m concerned that the meat is rotting. I’m concerned that people are working shoulder to shoulder. I’m concerned that the healthcare is not good.”

The difficult working conditions of those in the meat industry is personal to Williams. She explained that her own Aunt Liz worked at a meat plant in Burlington, New Jersey. She would at times have to work 12 hour long shifts in terrible and often unsafe conditions. Her work, as well as that of many others, was often unappreciated.

“They were just these workers, who worked, and nobody cared,” Williams said, tears running down her cheeks.

She went on to explain that her Aunt Liz lost a finger while working at the plant. She went to urgent care where her finger was bandaged up and she then went back to work as normal, seemingly unbothered by what had taken place.

“She lobbed off her finger on the line,” Williams said.

Later on, Liz endured a stroke. However, her employers only cared about when she could get back to work. This further proved the point Williams was trying to convey that those within the industry are not always given the respect they deserve.

This week President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will cause meat processing plants to remain open.

“We’ll be in very good shape. We’re working with Tyson, one of the big companies in that world. We always work with the farmers,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tyson has raised concerns regarding meat shortages. They explained that the shortage is a result of factories having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.