Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Animal Print Bikini: ‘Destination Isolation’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share some images of herself eating breakfast and isolating in an animal print bikini amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her fans on the popular social media platform appreciated the casual Saturday morning vibe.

Arianny shared a series of three pictures — two of herself and one of a beautiful pink flower. In the first photo, the UFC octagon girl sat with her legs crossed in front of herself, and she had a white bowl with a spoon in it set in front of her. She wore a scoop neck animal print bikini top that barely contained her ample cleavage, providing viewers with a glimpse of top and bottom cleavage. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that rose over her hips. Arianny leaned to one side and rested her chin on her hand, which had light purple manicured fingernails. She accessorized the bikini with a sizeable black sunhat that shielded some of her face, a pair of oversized sunglasses with gold rims, large gold hoop earrings, and three cuff bracelets. Plus, the model also wore several necklaces with crystals on them, and one hung between her breasts, and out the bottom of her bikini’s top. Her lips shimmered with light pink gloss, and tendrils of her hair fell around her face.

The second photograph showed a gorgeous pink flower that grew on a cactus. The final shot showed Arianny from the chest up, and she held one hand on top of the sunhat, and more of her highlighted brown locks fell in soft curls over her shoulder. The caption revealed that the model was isolated for another Saturday, and her fans agreed with the sentiment with more than 10,300 hitting the “like” button. Then, nearly 150 of them composed a comment praising the social distancing look she created.

“Nice bikini. I love the view,” one devotee wrote, including a flame emoji.

“You are absolutely beautiful. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you,” declared a second fan.

“Looking so peaceful… Thanks. Your posts calmed me down today,” a third Instagrammer wrote, including several high-five emoji.

“I’m amazed at how beautiful this woman is, too,” wrote a fourth follower.

Arianny has kept herself busy, and her followers engaged during the social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her yoga practice in a gorgeous lavender outfit and asked her followers to reveal what they’re thankful for.