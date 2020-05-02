Bethany Lily April Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Snakeskin Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent hearts racing around the world after she posted a smoking-hot new video starring herself on Saturday, May 2. The model took to her Instagram account to share the sexy post with her 2.7 million followers, and it caught the attention of plenty of fans within minutes of going live.

The 23-year-old took center stage as she was recorded outdoors basking in the sun on what appeared to be a rooftop deck of a high-rise building. Bethany exuded a very seductive vibe as she switched between a number of sexy poses in front of the camera while sipping on a Bang Energy drink. Furthermore, she directed her glance into the camera’s lens throughout most of the video.

Bethany’s long blond locks were styled straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She further added some glamour to the look by rocking a full face of makeup that complemented her fair complexion. The application included foundation, eyeshadow, eyeliner, bronzer, and a nude lipstick. What stole the show, though, was Bethany’s enviable physique, which she flaunted in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Bethany’s swimsuit bra, which featured a green snakeskin-print design, tied around her neck. The tiny top tightly hugged her full-figured assets as it exposed plenty of cleavage, a bit of underboob, and sideboob.

The beauty paired the swimwear top with bottoms that were equally as revealing as they were cut in a classic Brazilian style thong that displayed most of her pert derriere. The high-waisted side straps, which were quite thin and raised up past her hip bones, also drew attention to Bethany’s flat midriff.

The beauty did not include a geotag in the post, however, she detailed in the caption that this video was a promotional shot for Bang Energy, a health and fitness supplement company, before tagging several accounts, including Bang Energy’s CEO.

The sizzling video was received with instantaneous support from thousands of Bethany’s fans, accumulating more than 4,000 likes and 5,000 views in just the first 10 minutes after going live. An additional 200 followers also quickly took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her beauty, her body, and her bikini.

“You look great in the bikini,” one social media user commented.

“Pure beauty as always, have a great weekend,” added a second fan.

“You are so beautiful, Bethany,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So so pretty,” complimented a fourth person.

Bethany has shared a number of sexy looks on her social media account as of late. On April 23, she wowed her fans after she sported a gold dress that did not leave much to the imagination as it showed off her assets and curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 100,000 likes so far.