WWE News: Vince McMahon Wanted Former World Champion To Appear Naked On TV

There have been a lot of strange storylines in WWE over the years, but no one has ever appeared fully naked on camera. Back during the “Attitude Era,” a lot of lines were crossed and buttons pushed, but Chris Jericho may have had the ultimate moment proposed to him. The current All Elite Wrestling star states that Vince McMahon wanted him to appear fully naked on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Longtime wrestling fans know some of the crazy angles that have taken place on television over the years. The funeral of Big Show’s father was a chaotic disaster. There was the time that Mae Young gave birth to a hand. There was even the hanging of the Big Boss Man from the top of the Hell in a Cell.

Times have certainly changed in professional wrestling, but Jericho has been around through many different eras.

On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, the former World Heavyweight Champion said that Vince and Michael Hayes wanted him to appear naked on TV. It was going to be in a segment with Christian on Raw, and they wanted him fully nude for the whole world to see.

As transcribed by WrestleTalk, Jericho has done some crazy things throughout his career, but he did not agree with this bit. This segment was proposed to Jericho and Christian back in 2002, but they didn’t go through with it in full.

“I remember that one week [when] The Dudley Boyz stole Christian and I’s clothes from the locker room and then we go out to the ring in towels and then Spike Dudley comes up and pulls our towels off and we’re naked. This is Michael Hayes telling me this and I’m like ‘how are we going to be naked?’ He goes, ‘you’re really going to be naked.’ I’m like, ‘what? The f*ck I am, there’s no way!'”

Upon expressing his concerns to Hayes, Vince McMahon came into the room.

“Hey pal, I heard you’ve got an issue,” McMahon said to Jericho.

Christian and Jericho did have their clothes stolen by the Dudley Boyz, and Spike did run onstage to take their towels from them. As soon as the removal of the towels took place, the camera cut away and didn’t show any nudity.

Jericho said that he was against the idea because he didn’t think it would be a good message to send to children watching the show if they appeared naked.