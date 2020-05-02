WWE News: Huge Matches Confirmed For ‘Monday Night Raw’

As documented by Sportskeeda, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Buddy Murphy in a singles match on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. The match — which was confirmed during the latest Friday Night SmackDown — will allow both competitors to get some payback on each other after getting into a heated exchange on the previous edition of the red brand’s weekly show.

During the last episode, Murphy interrupted a segment between McIntyre and Seth Rollins, attacking the World Champion in an effort to help his tag team partner. However, he received a Claymore Kick for his troubles, and he’ll be going into next week’s bout looking to even the score.

Rollins will challenge the WWE Champion for the title at next weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so a match between McIntyre and Murphy makes sense from a storyline perspective. It’s also highly likely that Rollins will interfere and try to score an advantage over the champion before their upcoming match.

While McIntyre is likely to pick up the victory, a strong showing from Murphy could further establish him as one of the company’s most promising rising stars. Paul Heyman is believed to be very high on the superstar, so this Monday’s match won’t be a cake walk for the WWE Champion.

As documented by WhatCulture, Murphy was rumored to be a part of the “Last Chance” Gauntlet match, which will also take place on next week’s show. The winner of the match will receive the final spot in next Sunday’s men’s Monday in the Bank match, which is set to take place inside WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut.

Austin Theory and MVP have also been rumored to be a part of that match, and AJ Styles could also feature. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the former WWE Champion is expected to appear on Monday Night Raw to set up a match at the upcoming pay-per-view. However, the company’s plans for “The Phenomenal One” are unknown at the time of this writing.

The show will also see Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits take on The Viking Raiders. The titles won’t be on the line, but a victory over the champions could see Erik and Ivar get back into the championship picture.

Elsewhere, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet will team up to face Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink. The latter teams are affiliated with MVP, who called for this match to take place on last week’s show.