Barron Trump’s Tony Private School Receives Federal Stimulus Money, Treasury Department Wants It Back

'It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken #PPP loans. They should return them,' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, the elite Maryland private school attended by President Trump’s son Barron, received federal stimulus money, as did multiple other tony private schools, HuffPost reports. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that those schools should give that money back.

The CARES Act, which provided federal stimulus money for Americans and American businesses feeling the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic, appears to have allocated money to some businesses and institutions that don’t necessarily need it. And among those institutions are St. Andrew’s and other exclusive private schools.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is not at all pleased that federal aid money is going to private schools attended by the children of the wealthy and powerful.

“It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken #PPP loans. They should return them,” he tweeted, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program.

One thing that Mnuchin didn’t mention, however, is that his own children attend one of those private schools with significant endowments. Specifically, his kids attend Los Angeles’ elite Brentwood School.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump, for his part, also believes that wealthy private schools should return that money.

″The president has made it clear that he does not believe private schools with significant endowments should be receiving PPP money, and those that have should consider returning it,” Trump spokesperson Judd Deere told a reporter.

Neither institution intends to return that money, however.

St. Andrews said that it plans to use the federal money, the amount of which it received has not been disclosed, to “ensure retention of our full faculty and staff… during this very challenging and uncertain time.”

The school has an endowment of $8 million.

Brentwood, whose federal stimulus amount is also unclear, similarly reported that the money will “ensure retention of our full faculty and staff… during this very challenging and uncertain time.”

Brentwood has an endowment of $17.4 million.

Another exclusive private school with ties to Washington’s wealthy and powerful has received federal stimulus money that it intends to keep. Sidwell Friends School, which was attended by Chelsea Clinton and Sasha and Malia Obama, and which has an endowment of $53 million, received $5.2 million in stimulus funds that it reportedly does not intend to return.

That exclusive private schools with generous endowments are receiving federal bailout money has created some consternation in Washington, as more than one Republican has suggested that struggling public schools. which have not received any federal stimulus money, should simply be allowed to go bankrupt.