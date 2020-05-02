Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Distressed, Figure-Hugging Jeans

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, May 1, American model Ana Cheri shared a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the former Playboy Playmate standing with her shoulders back and her arms to her side in what appears to be a patio. A sizable potted plant can be seen in the blurred background.

Ana sizzled in a gray long-sleeved, backless top and a pair of distressed jeans from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble accentuated the model’s incredible curves and impressive back muscles. She kept the casual look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The 33-year-old styled her highlighted hair in loose curls and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by applying highlighter to the bridge of her nose and peach blush to the apples of her cheeks. Ana also sported sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

For the picture, the stunner struck a seductive pose by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She turned her head and lowered her gaze, with her mouth slightly open.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 120,000 likes. Many of Ana’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of heart and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing in anything,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful! That’s a nice picture,” added another admirer.

“Hmm! It’s the most beautiful woman in the world!” wrote a different devotee.

“One word that automatically comes from [my] mouth is wow! Just wow!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a strappy black bra and a pair of matching underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.