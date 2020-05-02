Nick Cordero Successfully Makes It Through Tracheotomy Procedure

Broadway star Nick Cordero is successfully breathing more easily now thanks to a tracheotomy tube. The actor and singer has been unconscious and in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai for the past month due to the coronavirus. Now, his wife Amanda Kloots says, doctors were able to follow through with a high-anticipated procedure for him on Friday.

Amanda shared early in the day on Friday that the doctors planned to give Nick a tracheotomy tube in the afternoon. This procedure would allow him to be less reliant on the ventilator he has been on for the past month and would serve to make him somewhat more comfortable.

Friday night, Amanda shared some new updates via her Instagram stories. She cheered that the tracheotomy procedure was done, noting that it had been postponed a number of times previously.

“He is on the trach, they did it! And he’s okay! And he is free of the ventilator!” Amanda cheered.

Amanda said that they had been trying to do this for weeks. Unfortunately, because of other complications with Nick’s condition, it kept getting pushed out. Now, he was finally healthy enough to get the trach and his face is clear of all of the ventilator tubes.

Nick’s wife says that this is amazing news and that they really needed to get this change made. Amanda thinks that even subconsciously he will be feeling better now and it should relieve a lot of pressure in his throat.

Amanda is hoping this will be a great sign for good days of recovery ahead. Of course, she is desperately hoping that perhaps Nick can finally wake up soon.

In a screenshot of a comment later in her series of Instagram story uploads, Amanda did share a note and acknowledged a correction from a follower. She said that Nick is still on a ventilator for assistance in his breathing.

The trach tube changes how Nick breathes though, and it allows for lower ventilator settings. It should also allow the opportunity to do trials off of the ventilator in hopes of getting him breathing fully on his own again.

Amanda concurred that he is still relying on assisted breathing, but she noted that this trach tube was still a major leap forward and big news to celebrate.

It has certainly been a long road for Nick and Amanda. He was hospitalized in late March and has been unconscious for just over a month now.

Doctors had to amputate Nick’s right leg recently due to coronavirus complications and his lungs have sustained a lot of damage. Despite all of that, Amanda remains determined and full of positivity that her husband will recover.