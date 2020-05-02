WWE News: Both Men’s And Women’s Ladder Matches Taking Place Simultaneously At ‘Money In The Bank’

For the first time in history, WWE will have both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches taking place at the same time. Next Sunday’s pay-per-view will have future title shots on the line and a lot of action going on all around WWE Headquarters.

There has been a lot of speculation as to how this year’s matches will go, but the reality may be even crazier. Fans have never seen a match like this before, and it may never happen again.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Michael Cole and Corey Graves confirmed that the two matches would happen simultaneously. The action for the men and women will occur all around the WWE Headquarters, and the combatants of both matches may interact.

Instead of taking place with the briefcase hanging high above the ring, the prizes will be on the roof of the building. Superstars will have to go through boardrooms, offices, and other locations as they use ladders to scale as high as possible.

Upon reaching the roof of the building, a ring will be set up with ladders available all around. Those ladders will be available to elevate above the other superstars and grab the briefcase, which contains a future title shot at the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship.

Your ???????? don't deceive you. For the first time ever, the Men's and Women's #MITB Ladder Matches will be happening SIMULTANEOUSLY! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iF4abSludy — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

There has been no word on how WWE is going to provide coverage of these matches or if they will happen all the way through in one viewing. The matches may start, cameras cut away to other bouts taking place in the ring, and the announcers cut back from time-to-time to check in on how things are going.

The women’s Ladder Match has all six of its superstars in place after the final qualifying matches this week. Nia Jax, Carmella, Asuka, Shayna Baszeler, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans will put their bodies on the line at Money In The Bank.

As reported by WWE, there is still one spot open in the men’s match. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown to earn a spot and join Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, and Aleister Black. The final place will be determined by a “Last Chance” Gauntlet Match happening on Monday Night Raw.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Money In The Bank will take place without any fans in attendance. That is how WWE can run such a unique version of the two Ladder Matches, and how they’re able to take place at the same time in the company’s headquarters.